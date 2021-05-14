Crossroads High School held its inaugural car show to raise money for its “Reset” Boot Camp Program.
At the show, car enthusiasts brought or viewed about 40 classic and interesting cars.
Chevrolets, Fords, Corvettes and more were showcased at the event. Music and food was also provided, and raffle prizes were available.
The car show raised about $2,000 dollars for the “Reset” Boot Camp Program.
Mandy Miller is the social studies teacher at Crossroads High School.
“We were trying to find ways help students transition from high school to life and one of the ways is the military, and we are trying to make that segway for them so we created this program for that and we created it from the ground up,” Miller said of the program. “In order to get this program going we needed uniforms, workout uniforms, and battle dress uniforms which costs thousands of dollars.”
She said Crossroads had received donations from other organizations but was still well short of the needed funds.
Michael Veal is a 26-year veteran of the United States Army. He is also a career and technology education teacher. Veal is the instructor of the “Reset” program.
Copperas Cove High School JROTC senior chief instructor and retired Chief Warrant Officer III Enrique Herrera oversees the program.
“Reset stands for R is for Recognize; you want to recognize that you are wonderfully made. E is for Embolden; you want to walk in your purpose. S is for shift in mindset. E is for Evolve into a better person. T is for transformation of character,” Veal said.
Veal went on to say that the program was established in September 2020.
Carson Falk, a graduating senior from Crossroads High School said, “The program is great, however, I was kind of hesitant at joining at first, but as I got deeper into the program enjoyed all aspects of it.”
Tom Klesch brought his 1971 Chevy Nova Yenko Tribute to the show.
“Yenko was a car dealership in Pennsylvania that used to get brand new Nova’s and convert them over to basically the equivalent of a race car,” Klesch said. He has had the car for about a year and half.
David Sanderson showed off his 1924 aqua blue Mica Ford Model T / T-Bucket car that was rebuilt in the 1960s.
“I bought this car about a year and a half from a place in Arlington, Texas, called Gateway Classic Cars. I put a brand new engine on it,” Sanderson said.
So far this year, he said that he has brought his to about seven or eight car shows.
Daniel Ray and his daughter Giavanna, came to the Crossroads car show with a grey 1962 Chevy Impala.
“I have owned the car for about two years. It was rusted care when I bought it and picked up in San Angelo from a private seller,” Daniel Ray said. “We started working and got help from Tommy’s Kustoms repair shop in Killeen. I drive this car all of the time. I have done several car shows. The has hydraulics an was tilted to one side.”
