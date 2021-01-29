Crossroads High School hosted its winter graduation ceremony to recognize students and present diplomas at the Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School on Jan. 21.
Crossroads conducted a rolling graduation ceremony in accordance with the COVID-19 requirements, in which only graduating students accompanied by a small contingent of family and friends could enter the auditorium when a student received their diploma. At least 28 of the 32 students graduating walked the stage to be recognized and receive their diploma.
Crossroads High School Principal Patrick Crawley said the graduation ceremony was “a really big deal” because of the hardships the students had to overcome to graduate.
“A lot of these guys come to us behind in credits or trying to catch up for whatever reason,” Crawley said. “Some have been out of school for quite a while. On the other hand, we have others that are excelled and graduating in less than four years.”
Crossroads High School is an academic alternative school for students who might need an unconventional approach to completing high school like self-paced instruction or computer-based instruction. The school requires application and acceptance and is currently only accepting juniors and seniors.
For graduating student Michael Rembert, those hardships included being diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was in fourth grade, resulting in a six-month hospital stay, which placed him behind his peers.
Doctors successfully removed the tumor, however, he developed hydrocephalus, a condition that results in excess fluid on the brain. This condition causes Rembert to suffer from migraines, which forced him to attend virtual schooling, eventually preventing him from graduating on time in 2019.
Rembert enrolled in Crossroads High School to quickly earn the required coursework to graduate and was able to fulfill those requirements within seven months of attending the school and graduating. He said the way Crossroads is structured was instrumental to his success.
“Crossroads was honestly the best of both worlds,” Rembert said. “It was online school, but also in-person at the same time. So, if I had a question, I could ask my teacher, but I could do it all quickly because I like to do my work quickly and efficiently.”
Rembert also had high praise for the teachers in facilitators at Crossroads for helping him graduate.
“I truly appreciate everything they did, they helped me do a lot in six months that I wouldn’t have been able to do for two years,” Rembert said.
Rembert also had to balance working full-time while attending school, a task he said was challenging, but he was adept to functioning on only a few hours of sleep a night.
“I would forget everything that happened in school so I could have a new mindset when I’d go into work,” Rembert said. “And then the same thing when I’d come home from work, I’d forget everything and get a new mindset (for school).”
Rembert said he has many interests for the future, including studying anesthesiology, study business management, or even his own bed and breakfast.
For 17-year-old Nakiya Wilkins, Crossroads provided her the opportunity to graduate a year early and was an exciting and nervous occasion. She reflected on her journey to Crossroads High School and graduation.
“My mom went to Crossroads, so I wanted to go to Crossroads, too,” Nakiya Wilkins said.
Christina Wilkins, her mother, graduated from Crossroads in 2004.
“I just like how you can get one-on-one attention at Crossroads,” Christina Wilkins said. “I’m so proud of her. I held her back in first grade and so she always felt she was behind, and she graduated a half a year early.”
Nakiya Wilkins said she wished she had applied to Crossroads sooner and attributes the additional attention she received from her teachers, the ability to work at her own pace, and the lack of “drama” at the school, with her success at Crossroads.
“I got accepted into Crossroads, and I was doing my work, and it was really easy, and when I didn’t understand something, the teacher’s helped you a lot,” Nakiya Wilkins said. “They made sure you got help and everything, and it felt really good because I wasn’t rushed, and I wasn’t behind, I was just where I needed to be.”
Nakiya Wilkins plans to join the U.S. Air Force and train to become a nurse because military service is a family tradition, and she has a strong desire to help other people.
In addition to Rembert and Wilkins, other graduating students included Sierra Alicea, Prisca Alvarado, Katelyn Borego, Sebastian Burchill, Brenna Chance, Larry Dean Jr., Christopher Diaz, Laresia Evans, Carmen Finch, Martae’ja Flanagan, Jeremiah Hall, Cortez Hogan, Angel Jimenez, Brody Luna, Autumn Lynch, Mystre Lynch, John McDowney III, Autumn Menard, Kasey Meyer, Preston Mullen, Tristan Obregon, Pearl Olson, Jordan Rivera, Emanuel Santiago, Cody Willborn, Makaia Wilson, Nadia Wood, Amara Young, and Danilo Zuniga-Madrid Jr.
