The large room is lit only by lamps. One student sits in a bean bag chair clicking away on his laptop issued by Copperas Cove ISD. Another student chooses to sit at a table much like a traditional desk to complete his school work. Another student is laying on her back, holding the book above her head as she reads a novel for her English assignment.
This is representative of the learning environment at Crossroads High School where students determine how quickly they will graduate and move on to adulthood.
“Crossroads students have access to non-traditional learning environments,” said Crossroads Principal Pat Crawley. “Classrooms have flexible seating and non-traditional computer-based instruction for students to work at their own pace. Students can graduate early or get back on track if they are behind.”
The flexibility of Crossroads’ schedule is the reason that Alivia Arnold transferred to CCISD’s alternative school of choice.
“I am 18 and I have a baby. I want to graduate from high school because ultimately I would like to become an elementary education teacher,” she told members of the CCISD Board of Trustees when they were visiting the school.
CCISD built a federal head start program on the grounds of Crossroads to provide a childcare option to high school students with young children and encourage them to stay in school.
Arnold showed board members a photo of her young son who is slightly more than a year old. The trustees shared with Arnold that she can obtain her paraprofessional certification and work in the school district as a teacher’s aide and that the district will pay for her college degree with a commitment to work in the district as a certified teacher. Arnold was excited at the possibility of building a better life for herself and her young son.
Students continue to have the ability to participate in early college courses at Central Texas College and in the emergency medical technician, welding, construction trades, and other certification programs to graduate employable in the trades.
Crossroads High School also began a co-op program this school year to allow students to hold a job and work during half of the school day. Many Crossroads students rely on their own incomes to provide food and shelter.
Student Jonquavis Hill said he transferred to Crossroads because he needed a nontraditional high school environment.
“I was in trouble all the time at the other high school and spent most of the year at (Disciplinary Alternative Education Program). Now, I haven’t been in DAEP in a long time,” Hill told school board members. “Teachers don’t nag you here to get your work done. You have to do it on your own or it doesn’t get done. If I go to a teacher here for help and she is not available, another teacher will see me in the hall and ask me if I need help.”
School board members toured the expansion of the campus that included approximately 5,773 square feet that turned the former auditorium into eight additional classrooms along with a restroom addition of approximately 700 feet. Previously, those using the auditorium had to go outside the facility to access the restrooms. With the renovations, the bathrooms are accessible from the interior of the building. An addition of approximately 1,742 square feet was added to an existing classroom building to make room for more students. Additional restroom renovations of approximately 470 square feet serve the D wing that includes the disciplinary alternative education program. Crossroads has a new outdoor eating area with new picnic tables and sun umbrellas.
“These classrooms will allow increased enrollment and capacity up to 300 students,” Crawley said. “We are now hosting three graduations per year to celebrate the number of students who are able to finish their high school coursework.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.