Crossroads High School recognized 41 graduates during a commencement ceremony at the Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School on Friday.
The rolling in-person ceremony restricted access in the auditorium to graduating students, family members, and friends, while the students received their diplomas and handshakes from Copperas Cove Independent School District Board President Joan Manning, CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns, and Crossroads High School Principal Patrick Crawley.
Graduating students also received a gift basket and posed for graduation photos in addition to receiving their high school diplomas.
Crossroads High School improves graduation rates by offering students alternative methods of learning with individualized plans through self-paced, computer-based, and project-based learning.
This alternative learning method allowed 17-year-old William Ristine to graduate early and fulfill one of his late father’s wishes.
“My dad recently, like a few years ago, took his own life,” Ristine said. “His dream was for me to graduate, and I just wanted to keep pushing and pushing to make his dream a reality.”
Ristine said he initially attended the early college program on Fort Hood for two years, then attended Copperas Cove High School before arriving at Crossroads so he could graduate early.
He said trying to complete many credits in a short amount of time was difficult, but the alternative learning methods made the process easier.
“You’re self-paced so you can go at your own pace, so basically for me, I got through six classes in a matter of a month,” Ristine said. “It was at my own pace, considering that I also work too, so I could do (assignments) at home at night instead of having to worry about going through the day and worrying about balancing a job.”
Ristine said he works full time and that the programs Crossroad offers make it easier for students who need to work to help support a family or because they enjoy working.
“I love to work,” Ristine said. “So being able to work full time and still do school at my own pace really helps.”
Ristine said he plans on attending the University of Texas in the fall and pursue a degree in accounting.
“It’s really interesting to me, numbers and working with money; it’s just very fascinating,” Ristine said.
DeAmber Clarke, who was already set to graduate in 2021, found the learning environment at Crossroad more accommodating. She frequently got in trouble while attending Copperas Cove High School and even spent time in a disciplinary alternative education program before attending Crossroads High School.
“I liked (Crossroads) so much like everyone was so friendly,” Clarke said. “They always helped me out, and I liked it because it was small, so everybody cared about everybody.”
Clarke also wanted to get high school out of the way because she is expecting her first child.
“I’m glad it’s over, I’m glad it’s done, I’m glad I did it,” Clarke said. “Not a lot of people can say they graduated high school, but your girl did.”
Clarke said her plans after high school include motherhood and attend real estate school, with aspirations to be an entrepreneur.
