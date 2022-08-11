Dubbed Copperas Cove ISD’s “alternative school of choice,” Crossroads High School is set to hold a graduation ceremony on Sept. 23.
Though the school had a third graduation last year due to changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the school had traditionally held two graduations: one in January and one in May. CCISD’s director of communications, Wendy Sledd, said this year’s August graduation marks the beginning of a new tradition.
Enrollment growth has sparked the addition of a third ceremony.
CCISD expanded the Crossroads campus with capacity to double the school’s student enrollment.
Construction included approximately 5,773 square feet that turned the former auditorium into eight additional classrooms along with a restroom addition of approximately 700 feet. Previously, those using the auditorium had to go outside the facility to access the restrooms, the district said.
With the renovations, the bathrooms are accessible from the interior of the building. An addition of approximately 1,742 square feet was added to an existing classroom building to make room for more students. Additional restroom renovations of approximately 470 square feet serve the D wing that includes the disciplinary alternative education program.
“The campus has incorporated more options to make students college and career ready,” said campus principal Pat Crawley. “We offer dual enrollment classes, and we have a CCISD bus that takes our students to Central Texas College for early college courses during the school day. We offer an EMT program, welding, carpentry trades, cybersecurity, network administrator, and mechanics program as well as all the basic college courses.”
At Crossroads, students have flexibility not afforded to them at Copperas Cove High School.
“Crossroads High School affords students the ability to move through the coursework at an accelerated pace and this non-traditional approach is a game-changer for kids who want to move quickly into a career path or technical college,” Crawley said. “Additionally, we allow students to accelerate and graduate early or if they have fallen behind, they are able catch up and graduate on time with their peers.”
In 2021, the school also introduced a co-op program in the 2021-2022 school year to allow students to hold a job and work during half of the school day. Many Crossroads students rely on their own incomes to provide food and shelter.
CCISD also built a federal head start program on the grounds of Crossroads to provide a childcare option to high school students with young children and encourage them to stay in school and graduate.
