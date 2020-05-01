School campuses are closed, but academic instruction continues and that is certainly true for Crossroads High School students who are using COVID-19 to graduate ahead of schedule.
Student Albert Lilly, 19, transferred to Crossroads less than a month prior to Spring Break only to learn he would not be returning to campus after the holiday week. Lacking only 1.5 credits to complete the required coursework for a high school diploma, he used the slower pace that COVID-19 has forced upon society to his advantage.
“Personally, the pandemic has actually helped me. It allowed me to work at my own pace without people around. I feel I work better when I have zero reasons to not do work,” Lilly said. “Since I really couldn’t do too much, all I did was do my school work.”
Lilly is now one of 11 Crossroads High School students who have completed all of their coursework prior to their graduation date originally scheduled for the end of May. Crossroads High School Counselor Mandy Warren said because Crossroads students complete most of their work through on-line courses, they are not dramatically affected by the pandemic.
“All of our students were using (online curriculum) prior to this change, so that actually provided them with an advantage with the pandemic. The only difference really has been the location in which they do their work and how they communicate with the staff,” Warren said.
Crossroads has 20 students graduating for the Spring semester, having graduated nearly two-dozen in January from the fall semester. Eleven of the 20 students who are graduating have completed their course work ahead of schedule. Crossroads expects to graduate another five to 10 students prior May 22.
Student Jaydan Deleon said the pandemic has definitely worked in his favor as it relates to graduation.
“Without the distance learning and having the chance to earn my credits, I never would have been able to do if it were not for the pandemic,” Deleon said. “My teachers at Crossroads are amazing. They went above and beyond to make it possible for me to graduate, which shows their dedication to education and the students. I’m forever grateful.”
Crossroads High School staff called students and parents immediately following Spring Break and supported numerous students working more than 40 hours weekly on their courses.
“It’s really creating a positive vibe in the midst of such unknown,” Warren said. “Crossroads students have always been over-comers. Having so many students graduate at an accelerated rate during this pandemic is only one example of how strong, motivated and resilient our students and the fact that our staff members did not skip a beat in their transition to provide the support needed for students to succeed.”
