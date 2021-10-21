Crossroads High School English teacher Erin Kilpatrick is the sort of teacher every student enjoys, every caring parent wants and every administrator wishes they had more of.
“Since coming to Crossroads High School in the 2019-2020 school year, Mrs. Kilpatrick has shown a love for the job and the students,” said Principal Patrick Crawley. “She has been willing to work before and after school, weekends and holidays to help get her students a bit closer to graduation. I see her in classes facilitating students with their regular work, while simultaneously working closely with students completing their assignments online.”
Crossroads High School expanded to educate as many as 300 students as enrollment continues to grow at the non-traditional high school where students require a non-traditional environment for credit recovery or to graduate ahead of their scheduled graduation date.
“Mrs. Kilpatrick, known as Mrs. K to her students, is extremely patient with her students. She gives them her best no matter what her day entails. Students will never know when she is having a bad day because she does not ever let it show,” Crawley said. “She has a family at home and all the real-life issues that young children can bring. But when she enters the doors on campus, she is the teacher that is there for her students in the classroom. I have not seen her lose her patience with even the most belligerent students. She will become even more pleasant with students that are expressing heightened emotions and de-escalate the event before it becomes an issue.”
Crossroads students continue to have the ability to participate in Early College courses at Central Texas College and in the EMT, welding, construction trades and other certification programs to graduate employable in the trades. Crossroads began a co-op program this year to allow students to hold jobs and work during 1/2 of the school day.
“Mrs. Kilpatrick is very approachable, and students quickly pick up on this,” Crawley said. “She will make time to address issues or to just talk with someone that she sees needs some time. But the subject of the student graduating will usually come up in the conversation and she will get them back on track to completing their work for the day.”
Kilpatrick also schedules the paraprofessionals, arranging the students in the appropriate class levels and works closely with the administrative team. Kilpatrick was named the 2021 Crossroads Teacher of the Year having been named the Crossroads Rookie Teacher of the Year her first year at the school.
