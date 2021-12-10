Central Texas College announced it is accepting applications for the Ford Technicians of Tomorrow program, which starts Jan. 10. The 16-week dealership-sponsored program provides hands-on training in CTC’s ASE-credentialed facility to become an automotive technician with a Ford dealership.
The program is open to transitioning military personnel, veterans and civilians interested in upskilling or reskilling to build a career. Upon completion, graduates may be offered an entry level Ford technicians’ position and possible employment with a sponsoring Ford dealer in Texas.
A partnership with CTC, Fort Hood, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, Transitions Assistance Support of San Angelo, TX and Ford, the program encompasses accelerated technical training including online, classroom, lab and apprentice training at a dealership.
CTC conducts the program using Ford’s trained technicians, tools and vehicles. The first month covers technician fundamentals, an introduction to automotive and quick service, dealer apprenticeship and basic electrical. The remaining three months include warranty fundamentals, new model training and elective study.
Other key classes include shop safety, quick service and vehicle control unit and technical writing. Upon graduation, participants will have received 500 hours of training and hands-on experience and will have earned four Ford certifications — electrical, brakes, climate control and steering and suspension.
Training also includes four weeks of apprenticeship at a sponsoring dealership occurring the third week of each month. During each apprenticeship, participants are provided with task lists designed to reinforce the current curriculum. They will shadow senior technicians, service advisors, warranty administrators and parts counter staff. Participants will work in the shop to prepare them for a production-based environment.
“The career opportunities afforded by the TOT program are huge as the automotive industry faces a shortfall of 70,000 trained technicians each year,” said Rahsaan Dawson, CTC dean of Service Areas, Adult and Workforce Education. “The demand for technicians keeps going up even though the number of qualified technicians continues to decline. In Texas, the shortfall of technicians is estimated to be about 700 technicians. And across the country, the estimated demand for technicians over the next few years is nearly 380,000.”
Those interested can contact the CTC Continuing Education office at 254-526 1586 or email CEeducation@ctcd.edu for more information.
