mayborn science theater
Herald | File

The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the campus of Central Texas College in Killeen, recently announced its August show schedule. On tap are the debut of a new show, weekday matinees, Saturday shows, laser Friday and a night sky tour and star talk.

The Saturday shows open at 11 a.m. with “Molecularium: Riding Snowflakes.” This magical, musical cartoon adventure takes the audience into the world of atoms and molecules aboard the Molecularium. During this ride into a nanoscale universe, you will learn about the three states of matter as you travel into a cloud, watch a snowflake form and count the number of water molecules in a raindrop.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.