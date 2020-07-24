Based on the current spike in COVID-19 infections, Central Texas College (CTC) will introduce “real-time virtual” classes in addition to the blended and online delivery formats for the fall 2020 semester. The new class format provides real-time, virtual attendance at specific days and times allowing students to interact live with their instructors in a virtual environment.
Real-time, or synchronous, virtual classes offer students live instruction online on regularly scheduled days and class times.
“For example, if a student is registered for a history class on Monday/Wednesday from 9 to 10:20 a.m., they will join that class virtually during that designated class time,” said Jan Anderson, CTC dean of instruction. “Students will be able to interact live with the instructor, take notes during the lecture, ask questions and get any assistance they need just as if they were sitting in the classroom. Students can then complete assignments and additional study outside the class session.”
Several departments used the synchronous virtual class delivery following spring break when the COVID-19 crisis prevented the return to campus.
“The live online lectures were piloted by the Math department at the end of the spring semester when it became clear students would not be returning to campus,” said Deborah Prescott, chairperson - CTC Math department. “Now many students say they prefer them to a regular classroom course.”
CTC will also offer blended classes which combine online and classroom delivery of course material when hands-on training is required.
“While mostly online, the blended class contains some in-person class or lab time on campus at scheduled days and times,” said Anderson.
Additional activities and study will be online to be completed on the student’s own time.
For students wanting to take courses solely via distance learning, online and online self-paced classes are available.
“Online classes provide all instruction, assignments and testing online,” said Anderson. “Students may choose when to log into their class to complete coursework and must finish course assignments.”
The self-paced online classes have fewer internal assignment deadlines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.