Weekender

The Frank and Sue Mayborn Planetarium and Science Theater is seen at Central Texas College Thursday, February 15, 2018.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the campus of Central Texas College, recently announced its show lineup for the month of September. The schedule includes Saturday shows, weekday matinees, Laser Friday and a sky talk and tour.

The Saturday shows begin at 11 a.m. with “In My Backyard.” Child entertainer Fred Penner takes a lighthearted exploration of things large and small within one’s backyard. Youngsters can investigate the night sky, learn the names of the planets, explore the reasons for the seasons and why there are shooting stars — all from the safety and comfort of the backyard.

