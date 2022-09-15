The Central Texas College Culinary Arts program will open the fall semester Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series Friday. A different international cuisine will be featured every other Friday, starting with a Caribbean menu.
Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the culinary arts area of the school’s Student Center, Building 220.
The menu opens with an appetizer, soup and a choice of salads. The appetizer is tostones sampler ($7) — chips made of deep-fried sliced green plantains accompanied by a variety of sauces.
The featured soup is Jamaican dumpling ($8 for a bowl or $4 for a cup with an entrée) — chicken soup with squash flavored with Caribbean seasonings. Diners can choose either the chicken salad with mango dressing ($8) — crispy lettuce with bell peppers, onions, mango and Jamaican jerk chicken topped with a mango dressing; or the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entrée) — a blend of fresh salad greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, bacon bits and croutons served with a choice of dressing.
The evening’s entrees are fish in coconut sauce ($15) — poached catfish topped with a sweet and spicy coconut sauce; arroz con pollo ($13.50) — a mild smoky-flavored chicken thigh on a bed of Caribbean rice; and smothered pork chops with onions ($18.50) — marinated pork chop with fresh herbs and spices seared and cooked in smothered onions for an authentic Criollo flavor.
The pork chop and fish are served with a choice of two side dishes and the arroz con pollo comes with one side dish. The side choices are Caribbean sweet potato gratin — baked seasoned sweet potato with a hint of spice and topped with gratinated parmesan cheese; rice and beans — steamed rice and black beans complemented with a dash of herbs; Jamaican cabbage — fried cabbage accompanied by pickled carrots and green peppers; and Cajun green beans — seasoned green beans with garlic, onions and a touch of smoked paprika and cayenne pepper. Each side dish is also available a la carte for $3 each.
Complete the meal with a choice of desserts: coconut cake ($5.75) — a slice of sweet coconut cake with rum syrup and coconut cream; or Caribbean cream ($6.75) — a cup of mango and pineapple cream served chilled.
Reservations for the Patio Café dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
