The Central Texas College Fine Arts department will host a “Mid-Day Music Break” this Saturday starting at 12:30 p.m.
The concert will be held at the gazebo located behind the Computer Science building (Building 214) and the Mayborn Telecommunications building (Building 216) and features the CTC Jazz Band, CTC Choir and performances by students taking individual instruction.
The event is free and open to the public.
