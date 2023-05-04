CTC Kids Day.JPG

Nilka Evans, right, demonstrates one of the gooey experiments she conducts during the Slippery, Slimy Science class in the College for Kids program at Central Texas College.

The Central Texas College Continuing Education department will host a preview of this summer’s College for Kids classes on Saturday. The free event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon in the Clear Creek building (Building 559) on the CTC campus in Killeen.

During the preview, guests can meet the staff and instructors, tour the facilities and register early for College for Kids classes. Kids can also participate in hands-on demonstrations with the instructors.

