The Central Texas College Continuing Education department will host a preview of this summer’s College for Kids classes on Saturday. The free event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon in the Clear Creek building (Building 559) on the CTC campus in Killeen.
During the preview, guests can meet the staff and instructors, tour the facilities and register early for College for Kids classes. Kids can also participate in hands-on demonstrations with the instructors.
College for Kids is a summer enrichment program that runs June through August. It offers an assortment of educational and entertaining classes for youngsters age 5-18 in a hands-on learning environment. The variety of course topics include science, arts and crafts, computers, language, music and performing arts, cooking, life skills and robotics.
Some of the preview activities include robotics demonstrations, a variety of arts and crafts tables, classroom tours and a Lemonade Day table with free lemonade. Also, members of the Killeen Fire Department will be on hand to talk about the Junior Firefighter Academy course. Youngsters will be able to get their picture taken on a fire truck.
This year’s College for Kids schedule features a variety of LEGO Mindstorms classes such as Space Challenge (age 8-plus), Robot Trainer (age 5-8) and Computer Integrated Manufacturing (age 8-plus). Also offered are ROBLOX Makers (age 8-14), ROBLOX Coders and Entrepreneurs (age 8-14), Be Empowered — STEM for Girls (age 9-14), Pokemon Masters: Designers and 3D Masters Unite! (age 8-14), Engineering: Battle Bots (ages 11-14) and Battle Royale: Making Your First Fortnite-Style Video Game (age 8-14).
Youngsters may enjoy classes such as Junior Firefighter Academy (age 5-12), Drawing FUNdamentals (age 5-12), Watercolor Wonder (7-12), Junior Chef Academy (age 5-12), Pamper Me Kids Spa (age 5-12) and the free Lemonade University Entrepreneurship Course (ages 5-12).
For teens and tweens, College for Kids offers several classes including Dance Fitness (age 10-15), Be Your Own Unique (age 10-17), Fashion Design Camp (age 12-plus), Basic Aid and Babysitter certification courses (age 13-17), Fashion Design (age 12-plus) and Painting with a Teen (age 13-plus) which encourages adults with teen kids to share in a experience creative moment together.
Some returning favorites include:
Slippery Slimy Science (age 5+)
Sherlock Holmes 101 (age 5-12)
You Rock! Fossil Hunting in Central Texas (age 5-plus)
Scholastic Chess (beginner and advanced, ages 8-14)
For a complete list of College for Kids classes and schedule, visit www.ctcd.edu/ce or call the Continuing Education office at 254-526-1586.
