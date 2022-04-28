The Central Texas College Culinary Arts program will host a Patio Café dinner Friday, featuring flavors of America. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the culinary arts area of the campus Student Center, Building 220.
The menu opens with a choice of appetizers, soup and salads. The appetizer choices are Louisiana crawfish dip ($8.50) — a creamy, Cajun-inspired dip with sautéed crawfish tail meat, cream cheese and diced holy trinity veggies served with crispy garlic crostinis; and Hawaiian egg rolls ($6) — deep-fried egg roll stuffed with diced chicken, shredded cabbage, bean sprouts and julienne carrots served with a sweet and sour dipping sauce.
The featured soup is chicken tortilla ($8 for a bowl or $3.50 for a cup with an entrée) — shredded chicken, black beans, diced tomato, jalapeno, onions and Mexican spices garnished with tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro and a lime wedge. The soup is served with a house salad, a honey oat roll and iced tea.
Diners can choose either the crispy California cobb salad ($12.50) — a bed of romaine lettuce with an arrangement of diced bacon, quartered hard-boiled egg, sliced cherry tomatoes, avocados, sliced shallots, crumbled feta and crispy fried chicken tenders served with homemade green goddess dressing; or the house salad ($4 or free with an entrée) — a combination of fresh salad greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bacon bits, cheese and croutons.
Entrees are Central Plaines stuffed pork ($16.50) — a spice rub-encrusted pork loin stuffed with an apple fennel-based filling seared and oven-roasted before sauced with a brandy mushroom and Dijon brown sauce served over creamy risotto alongside sauteed green beans and cherry tomatoes; southern-style BBQ chicken ($17.50) — spatchcocked half-chicken smoked with alder wood and finished on a rotisserie while basted with a Tennessee bourbon BBQ sauce. The chicken is set on rosemary and onion-roasted potatoes and southern-style honey glazed carrots.
Other entrees are sous vide steak ($22) — a hand-cut, eight-ounce New York strip flavored with garlic and thyme, cooked medium rare sous vide-style, seared to create a mushroom-shallot bordelaise pan sauce served with a bacon and cheddar hasselback potato and crispy parmesan broccoli; salmon en papilotte ($21) — a six-ounce Northwestern salmon fillet steamed in parchment on a bed of julienne vegetables topped with an herb compound butter and served with a green bean-cherry tomato sauté and Israeli couscous pilaf; and the southwestern chipotle chop ($18.50) — Frenched bone-in-center cut pork chop marinated and grilled with a chipotle-lime and cilantro rub served with southern-style honey glazed carrots and a bacon and cheddar hasselback potato. All entrees are served with a house salad, iced tea and a honey oat roll.
Top off the meal with a dessert of either apple-blueberry cobbler ($6) — New England-style cobbler with fried apples and blueberries topped with a crispy crumbled oat layer served with homemade maple walnut ice cream; cherry upside down cake ($5) — a moist yellow cake dessert with a sweet cherry topping garnished with amaretto Chantilly cream; or Guiness Stout cake ($7) — rich and decadent chocolate cake with Guinness draught and a strawberry compote finished with a chocolate ganache frosting and garnished with a fresh strawberry.
Reservations for the Flavors of America Patio Café dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
