Central Texas College in Killeen is hosting a dinner in conjunction with the fireworks show at Fort Cavazos on June 23.
The Red, White and You BBQ is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with a social hour. Dinner is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks from Fort Cavazos will begin at 9:30 p.m.
