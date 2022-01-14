The Central Texas College (CTC) Continuing Education department is now registering for several health care career programs. Registration is open now for the Clinical Medical Assistant, Pharmacy Technician, and the new Phlebotomy and Diagnostic Medical Sonography programs which are available as daytime, evening or Saturday options. At the completion of each program, students will be qualified to sit for the certification exam in each respective field.
The Clinical Medical Assistant (CMA) program is a cohort which offers knowledge to help physicians carry out procedures, care for patients, perform basic lab tests and administer medications. Course objectives include identification of body parts and their functions, medical terminology, specimen collection, oral and injectable medication administration and patient communication. Classes are Medical Assistant Interpersonal and Communication Skills, Anatomy and Physiology for Medical Assistants, Medical Assistant Laboratory Procedures, Procedures in a Clinical Setting, Advanced Medical Assistant Technician, Administrative Procedures and an optional clinical internship. The program is offered Jan. 18 through Sept. 1, Tuesday/Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon or 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; and Saturdays, Jan. 22 through Sept. 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Pharmacy Technician program prepares students to assist the pharmacist package or mix prescriptions, maintain client records, refer clients to the pharmacist for counseling, assist with inventory control and purchasing and collect payment and coordinate billing. It is also a cohort consisting of four classes which must be taken in the order they are offered.
The first class is Introduction to Pharmacy, followed by Pharmacy Law, Pharmaceutical Math and Community Pharmacy Practice. Based on instructor approval, students can also participate in the clinical Institutional Pharmacy Practice which starts midway through the program. It includes an in-depth coverage of hospital pharmacy organization, work flow and personnel, safety techniques, data entry, packaging and labeling operations, in-patient drug distribution systems including investigatory drugs, continuous quality improvement and inventory control.
The Pharmacy Technician program is offered Tuesday/Thursday, Jan. 18 through July 21,
8 a.m. to noon or 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Monday/Wednesday, Jan. 19 through August 3, 8 a.m. to noon or 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; and Saturdays, Jan. 22 through July 23, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The Phlebotomy program is a non-credit alternative to CTC’s certificate program. It offers an in-depth study of phlebotomy and related skills required to become a phlebotomist. The 16-week non-credit certificate course offers skill development in the performance of a variety of blood collection methods using proper techniques and standard precautions. It includes vacuum collection devices, syringes, capillary skin puncture, butterfly needles and blood culture and specimen collection on adults, children and infants. The program is available Tuesday/Thursday, Jan. 18 through March 24, 8 a.m. – noon or 5 to 9 p.m.; Monday/Wednesday, Jan. 19 through March 23, 8 a.m. – noon or 5 to 9 p.m.; or Saturdays, Jan. 22 through March 26, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Diagnostic Medical Sonography is an imaging specialty within radiology. Sonography equipment uses ultrasound to create images of internal organs and tissues. Through classroom study and supervised clinical experience, students learn to perform ultrasound examinations which produce pictures of organs and muscles of the body using high frequency sound waves. These are used to diagnose fetal anomalies, congenital disorders, cancers and benign tumors, as well as other diseases and disorders.
The program consists of four courses: Introduction to Sonography, Techniques of Medical Sonography, Intermediate Ultrasound Physics and Advanced Ultrasound Physics; and concludes with a sonography clinical. The Sonography program is available Tuesday/Thursday, Jan. 18 through April 2, 8 a.m. to noon or 5 to 9 p.m.; Monday/Wednesday, Jan. 19 through May 4, 8 a.m. to noon or 5 to 9 p.m.
CTC Continuing Education also offers Administrative Medical Assistant, Electronic Health Record Specialist and Medical Billing and Coding Specialist self-paced online programs in which students can choose their start date.
To register for any of these health care career programs or information on costs, course descriptions, registration requirements and more, contact the CTC Continuing Education department at 254-526-1586.
