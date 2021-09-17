The Central Texas College Hospitality Programs department will open the fall 2021 Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series this evening. The menu features a French cuisine and will be served in the culinary arts area of the CTC Student Center (Bldg. 220) from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
The menu begins with an appetizer of Épinards Gratin, spinach au gratin, ($7) — a creamy spinach dish adorned with house-prepared bread crumbs and grated Parmesan cheese. The featured soup is soupe de a’l oignon, French onion soup, ($10 for a bowl or $5.50 for a cup) — house-made stock with three types of onions, a slice of baguette and melty gruyere cheese.
Diners can choose the salade de cresson et de radicchio au saumon, watercress and radicchio salad with salmon
($11.50) — a salad of watercress, radicchio mix, cucumber and salmon finished with a Dijon mustard vinaigrette or the house salad ($3.75 or complimentary with an entree).
The entrees are boeuf bourguignon, beef stew, ($16.50) — tender cuts of beef, thinly-sliced bacon, pearl onions and mushrooms; saumon en papillote, salmon in parchment ($17) — salmon, lemon and herb butter with a hint of white wine wrapped and steamed in parchment paper; and longe de porc farcie, stuffed pork loin, ($18) — a tender pork loin filled with a house-made stuffing of bread, cranberries, apples and a blend of spices.
Each entree is served with a choice of two side dishes. They are pommes de terre lyonaise, (lyonnaise potatoes) — sliced potatoes and onion sautéed in butter and garnished with parsley; carottes glacées (glazed carrots) — fresh carrots simmered in a sweet butter sauce; layered ratatouille — a vegetarian dish of sliced red bell pepper, eggplant, yellow squash and zucchini atop a layer of delicious tomato sauce; and quiche a la patate douce (sweet potato quiche) — a savory sweet potato quiche with gruyere cheese and fresh herbs. Each side dish is also available a la carte for $4 each.
Finish the meal with a dessert of either chouquettes a la mousse au chocolat, chouquettes with chocolate mousse, ($7.50) — a fresh pate choux filled with creamy chocolate mousse seared with freshly prepared Crème Chantilly; or crème brûlée ($7.50) - a delicious and creamy custard topped with brûlée’d sugar.
Diners are reminded menu items may have come in contact with common allergens and they should inform their server if they have food allergies.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality Programs department at 254-526-1515.
