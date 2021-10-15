The Central Texas College (CTC) Hospitality Programs department continues its Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series tonight with a menu of Indian cuisine. Dinner will be served in the culinary arts area of the CTC Student Center (Bldg. 220) from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
The meal begins with an appetizer of kheema ($7) — a soft yogurt flat bread stuffed with seasoned meat and veggies brushed with melted butter. The featured salad is Indian tandoori chicken ($9.50) — marinated chicken with mixed greens and veggies served with a light mango yogurt dressing. The soup of the night is Indian tomato soup ($7.50 for a bowl or $4 for a cup with an entree) — homemade tomato with bold flavors and seasonings served with a refreshing raita sauce.
The entrees are Indian shrimp curry ($18) — spicy shrimp curry made from tomatoes, ginger, creamy coconut and spices; pork vindaloo ($17) — slow-cooked soft and tender pork soft with dried chilies and Indian spices; grilled tandoori chicken ($16.50) — grilled leg quarters marinated in yogurt, citruses and other spices.
Each entrée is served with a choice of two side dishes. They are: Bombay potatoes — crispy and soft potatoes seasoned with turmeric, mustard seeds and other spices; Indian coconut rice - a spicy and sweet coconut rice with Indian spices; broccoli stir fry — a simple but flavorful spicy broccoli and Indian-spiced zucchini — steamed zucchini with spices and sweet mango chili.
Each side dish is also available a la carte for $4 each.
Dessert for the evening offers either saffron cardamom galette ($6) — a spiced plum cardamom Indian galette or mango kulfi ($5) — a sweet mango creamy dessert.
Diners are reminded menu items may have come in contact with common allergens and they should inform their server if they have food allergies. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality Programs department at 254-526-1515.
