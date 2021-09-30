The Central Texas College Hospitality programs’ Patio Café Cuisine Nights dining series continues with an Italian cuisine this Friday, October 1. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. in the culinary arts are of the Student Center.
The first course is an appetizer of classic Italian bruschetta ($6): slices of toasted bread topped with parmesan cheese, tomatoes and fresh basil with a balsamic glaze.
The soup of the evening is Italian wedding soup ($6.50 for a bowl or $3.50 for a cup with an entrée): traditional wedding soup featuring house-made beef meatballs and orzo pasta. Diners can choose the alpha salad ($9.50): Italian-blend salad with pepperoncini, olives and cherry tomatoes tossed in a house dressing or the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entrée): a blend of fresh salad greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, bacon bits and croutons served with a choice of dressing.
The entrees are spinach and ricotta lasagna with Bolognese sauce ($17.50): house-made spinach pasta layered with ricotta cheese and a rich Bolognese sauce; chicken saltimbocca ($17): chicken breast with prosciutto, fontina cheese and sage; and frutti di mare ($16.50): house-made pasta with a blend of seafood in a thick red tomato sauce. This entrée is served with a choice of one side dish and the lasagna and chicken saltimbocca are served with a choice of two sides.
Side dish options are: crema rosa pasta - house-made pasta tossed in creamy tomato sauce; mushroom risotto – creamy Italian-style risotto with shiitake mushrooms; grilled asparagus – fresh asparagus stalks grilled and lightly salted; and a roasted vegetable medley – roasted vegetables with a blend of spices. Each side dish is also available a la carte for $4 each.
The desserts are strawberry tart ($5.75): fresh strawberries adorn creamy vanilla custard in a buttery crust; and Italian cream cake ($6.50): a pecan and coconut layer cake with a decadent cream cheese icing.
Reservations for the Patio Café dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
