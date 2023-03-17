Police academy 1.JPG

A cadet in a past Central Texas College Police Academy Basic Peace Officer Course completes the scaling portion of an obstacle course as part of peace office training.

 Picasa

The Central Texas College Police Academy is currently accepting applications for admission to its full-time Basic Peace Officer Course, which begins in April. Upon successful completion, students are qualified to sit for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement exam to become a peace officer in Texas.

The 720-hour course covers all aspects of law enforcement and is designed to prepare cadets to take the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement licensing exam.

