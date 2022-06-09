More than a dozen local residents came out to learn about branding and marketing techniques for small businesses. Part of the program series called “The Aspiring Professionals,” which is put on by the Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau, the event was held Tuesday at the Copperas Cove Public Library.
Presenting at the event was Chastity Clemons, a business professor at Central Texas College in Killeen for the past 13 years. Over the past nine years, using her “Be Your Own Boss” seminars, Clemons has helped with the creation of more than 90 businesses.
“I grew up in business, and I really love helping others become their own boss, and being able to help them generate wealth. I always want to make an impact,” Clemons said. “Although I own my own businesses, I would rather help others grow their businesses, so it has become more of a passion for me to make that kind of impact.”
During her presentation, she talked about several elements of branding and used examples with her PowerPoint presentation. She defined branding as the process where a business makes itself known to the public and differentiates itself from its competitors. This includes phrase, design, or an idea that makes it easily identifiable to the public.
Clemons also shared why brands are important: they represent authenticity, and a promise of what the buyer is going to get. She also shared that having a logo is very important because that is how the public will identify your business from others.
Clemons gave examples of brands that have strong brand identities such as McDonald's, Starbucks, Apple, and Walmart — to name a few. Clemons also discussed how colors and shapes can influence what the public sees and if the colors and shapes will be remembered.
The last thing that she talked about was slogans all popular businesses have catchy slogans such as Subway, which prides itself on its slogan: “Eat Fresh.” Some other businesses with slogans Clemons highlighted were McDonald's “I’m Lovin’ It,” Trix’s “Silly rabbit, Trix are for kids” or Geico’s “So easy a caveman can do it.”
Attendee Tammy Martinez came to the event so that she could get some more useful information that she can apply to her job, which is being an Event Consultant/Marketing at “Rescue Magazine,” which features stories and provides support to animal shelters and rescues with food drives, posting in the magazine, the Pet Adoption Extravaganza and through the radio show. For more information, visit the website at www.rescuemagazine.org.
“This event was very informative for me and I learned some good things,” Martinez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.