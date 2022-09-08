Central Texas College, Ford, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas and Transitions Assistance Support of San Angelo recently co-hosted a ceremony to recognize eight students who completed the Ford Technicians of Tomorrow (ToT) program.
Each graduate received a Ford-specific tool kit and will have the opportunity to work as a technician at a Texas Ford dealership. This marks the sixth cohort to complete the training program.
Established in 2020, the ToT program was originally designed to provide transitioning soldiers and military veterans career opportunities in the automotive industry at participating Ford dealerships in Texas.
Program administrators target high-quality soldiers with exceptional mechanic skills interested in building an automotive career.
During the 16-week program, each selected candidate undergoes 120 hours of online work, classroom training at the CTC Career and Technology Education Center and a four-week apprenticeship at a sponsoring Ford dealership. Upon completion, the graduates are offered employment as entry level Ford technicians with a sponsoring Ford dealer in Texas.
Certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), CTC conducts the program using Ford’s proprietary curriculum, tools and vehicles.
The first month covers technician fundamentals, an introduction to automotive and quick service, dealer apprenticeship and basic electrical. The remaining three months include warranty fundamentals, new model training and elective study.
Other key components include shop safety, quick service and vehicle control unit and technical writing. Upon graduation, participants will have completed 500 hours of training and hands-on experience, four weeks of apprenticeship at a sponsoring Ford dealership and will have earned four Ford certifications – electrical, brakes, climate control and steering and suspension.
Those selected to participate in the ToT cohort do not experience any out of-pocket costs. In addition to the free training, students are offered an employment opportunity and given a Ford toolkit, selected by Rotunda Engineers, which contains all the necessary items an entry level technician would need to work at a Ford dealership.
The graduates of the sixth Ford ToT cohort and new employers are Alvin Barranco, Covert Hutto; Roberto Bueno, Hoffpauir in Lampasas; Jose Garcia Vega, to be determined; Jacob Garver, Johnson Brothers Ford in Temple; Kevin Granados, Killeen Ford; Bryant Quintana, Sewell Ford in Odessa; Darren Sultenfuss, Red McCombs Ford in San Antonio; and David Tinajero-Tirado, Covert Ford Lincoln in Austin.
Transitioning soldiers, veterans and civilians interested the career opportunity with the Ford ToT program can contact the CTC Continuing Education office at 254-526 1586 or email continue.education@ctcd.edu for more information.
