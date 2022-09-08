Ford Technicians for Tomorrow
Courtesy | Bruce Vasbinder

Central Texas College, Ford, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas and Transitions Assistance Support of San Angelo recently co-hosted a ceremony to recognize eight students who completed the Ford Technicians of Tomorrow (ToT) program.

Each graduate received a Ford-specific tool kit and will have the opportunity to work as a technician at a Texas Ford dealership. This marks the sixth cohort to complete the training program.

