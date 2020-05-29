The Central Texas College (CTC) spring 2020 graduation ceremony scheduled for May was postponed as the school remained closed during initial stay-at-home order initiated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 420 students were expected to participate in the procession and will now be recognized during the fall commencement ceremony scheduled for Dec. 6, 2020, at the Bell County Expo Center.
The average age of the spring graduating class is 23 years, with the oldest graduate at 64 years of age and the youngest at 17. The total number of degrees and certificates that were to be conferred is 68 associate of applied science degree, 315 associate of arts degrees, 26 associate of science degrees and eight certificates of completion.
The graduating class includes various active-duty military personnel and family members. From the U.S. Army were 38 soldiers, 200 civilians and 175 family members. Two member of the U.S. Air Force and three Marines are also included in the graduating class.
Nine students achieved highest honors graduate status for completing their degree plans with a 4.0 grade point average. They were Deborah MacDonald – Associate of Applied Science; Ryan Morrison – Associate of Applied Science; Martin Repka – Associate of Applied Science; Manuel Sanchez – Associate of Applied Science; and Arian Ochoa – Associate of Arts.
Four of the nine highest honors graduates were students in the Early College High School and earned an Associate of Arts degree. They were Damion Levy, Jr., Adamari Rios Salgado, Madelynn Spear and Patrick Quinn.
Graduates from Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Kempner and Lampasas include:
Copperas Cove
Associate of Applied Science: Steven Archer, Sandra Dickson, Christine Eastteam, Mary Francis, Margaret Gambrell,
Cheyenne Gribble, Jennifer Gulledge, Amy Haire, Aaron McClane, Angela McLaughlin, Reginald Mingo, Barbara Pressley, Caleb Tuiasosopo and Francine Williams
Associate of Arts: Gabriel Acevedo, Jamia Atemnkeng, Maelena Carpenter, Brianna Dailey, Sade Dalmau, Kalen Deal-Hunt, Kiara Fajardo-Marrero, Taylor Florio, Brittany Gamble, Jacob Harrington, Marcus Harris, Cherith Hicks, Kevin Holguin, Haley Hudson, Mariah Jason, Lauren LeDay, Angela Lee, Allyson Mosco and Ivana Walker
Associate of Science: Joshua Robinson
Certificate of Completion: Trenise Welch and Ashley Stovall
Kempner
Associate of Applied Science: Ashley Demers, Susan Kaurudar, Jordan Lawton and Sydney Ray
Associate of Arts: Nyra McGlown and Kendra Rodgers
Associate of Science: Kathleen Mantha
Gatesville
Associate of Arts: Kaitlyn Simmons and Jacquelyn Williams
Lampasas
Associate of Applied Science: Kevin Biscoe
Associate of Arts: Desarae Faught
