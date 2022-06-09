The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the campus of Central Texas College, recently announced its show lineup for the month of June. The schedule includes Saturday shows, weekday matinees, Laser Friday and tour of the night sky.
The Saturday show schedule starts at 11 a.m. with “The Little Star That Could.” Meet an average yellow star searching for planets of its own to protect and warm. Along the way he meets other stars, learns what makes each star special and discovers how stars combine to form clusters and galaxies. The audience will also learn about the planets and our solar system.
At noon is a double-feature. First is “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” — a lighthearted look at the myths and stories associated with one of the night sky’s most famous constellations, Orion, the great hunter of the winter sky. Then, “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” is filled with humorous and exciting characters including Perseus the mighty warrior, Pegasus the winged horse, Cetus the sea monster and the fearsome monster Medusa. Both shows are designed to engage youngsters into learning about the night sky.
“Exoplanets: Worlds of Wonder” is at 1 p.m. Join the venture of mankind’s first space probe as it journeys outside our solar system to the many new worlds astronomers continue to discover. Audiences will learn new insight about our earth, moon, sun and the remarkable solar system we inhabit.
At 2:30 p.m. is “Dinosaurs at Dusk: Origins of Flight.” This action-packed, animated show gives the audience a close-up view of early Earth and the fantastic animals that once roamed its surface and ancient skies. Follow the adventures of a father and his teenage daughter as they travel back in time through several geological periods, hike through rain forests, scale ice cliffs, sail over prehistoric oceans and parachute into a vast sinkhole in their search for the first flying animals.
“First and Farthest” is at 3:30 p.m. The show celebrates humanity’s great accomplishments in the Space Race and the history of the space exploration, including Apollo 11. It will also bring back memories for those who experienced the Space Race as it aims to inspire new generations to keep exploring our universe.
At 4:30 p.m. is “Seeing: A Photon’s Journey Across Space, Time and Mind.” The show follows the path of a single photon as it is produced in a distant star before it travels across the vast expanse of space. The show explores some of the fascinating processes of the cosmos — from astrophysics to the biology of the eye and brain.
Weekday matinees will be held every Tuesday and Thursday during the month. On June 14 is the laser light show “Fright Light” at 1:30 p.m. “Khrumka and the Magic Rocket” at 2:30 p.m. and the laser light show “Laser Magic” at 3:30 p.m.
The weekday matinee schedule continues June 16 with “Cowboy Astronomer” at 2:30 p.m. and the laser light show “Laser Country” at 3:30 p.m. On June 21 is the laser light show “Space Laser” at 1:30 p.m., “Ningaloo: Australia’s Other Great Reef” at 2:30 p.m. and “Whale Super Highway” at 3:30 p.m. On June 23 is “Zula Patrol: Down to Earth” at 1:30 p.m. and “Solar Superstorms” at 2:30 p.m. On June 28 is “Dynamic Earth” at 2:30 p.m. and “Flying Monsters” at 3:30 p.m. On June 30 is “Tales of the Maya Skies” at 2:30 p.m. and “Pandas: The Journey Home” at 3:30 p.m.
Laser Friday is June 24 and showcases a variety of classic rock artists in “LaseRock” at 6 p.m. Pink Floyd’s album, “Darkside of the Moon,” is featured in its entirety at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m. is the heavy metal sounds of “Laser Metallica.”
Resident astronomer Warren Hart leads a star tour/talk of the constellations and stars of the current night sky on Saturday, June 25 which pre-empts the regular scheduled show.
For complete show descriptions, directions, membership information and more, go to starsatnight.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.