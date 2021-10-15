The Mayborn Science Theater and the Central Texas College (CTC) Foundation will host “Epically Scary Eve” on Oct. 23 beginning at 4 p.m. The event will serve as a fundraiser to benefit student clubs, the CTC Eagles’ Nest Food Pantry and Eagle Aid program.
Businesses and individuals are invited to serve as a vendor during the event. A limited number of vendor spaces are available for $25. Vendors must sell or promote items/programs that fall into one of the following categories: geeky (this includes sci-fi, fantasy, TV shows, movies, comic books, graphic novels, books, tabletop/board/RPG/video games, fandoms, anime and cosplay), STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) or maker (handmade or 3-D printed items).
Vendors and artists will be featured on the EGX Facebook and Instagram pages at least once per week and the event landing page on the EGX website will also include vendor listing, image, description and a link to purchase. For more information and to register as a vendor, visit https://ctc4.me/EpicallyScary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.