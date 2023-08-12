Central Texas College is amid a virtual public auction of surplus property. The auction began Monday and will go until Aug. 16.
The online event will be conducted by Lone Star Auctioneers. Available items include electronics. office furniture, computers, a 3D printer, refrigerators, parts from a non-working 1999 Chevy Blazer vehicle, iPads, hand-held radios, restaurant equipment and more.
