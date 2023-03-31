Wellness Fair

Central Texas College kinesiology students do a spin bike demonstration during the 2019 CTC Wellness Fair. Fitness, martial arts, boxing and other exercise demonstrations will be offered during this year’s event.

 Courtesy Photo

Central Texas College will host its 14th community Wellness Fair on Wednesday in the Anderson Campus Center, Building 224. The event, co-sponsored by Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The goal is to promote health, wellness, safety and life enjoyment and the theme is “Be Happy, Be Healthy.”

More than 60 vendors, along with health care providers including Seton, Baylor Scott & White and AdventHealth, will be on hand to provide free information and conduct different health screenings including cholesterol levels and blood pressure readings, cardiac care, skin care, weight control, mental health, fitness and preventative health care.

