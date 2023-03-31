Central Texas College will host its 14th community Wellness Fair on Wednesday in the Anderson Campus Center, Building 224. The event, co-sponsored by Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The goal is to promote health, wellness, safety and life enjoyment and the theme is “Be Happy, Be Healthy.”
More than 60 vendors, along with health care providers including Seton, Baylor Scott & White and AdventHealth, will be on hand to provide free information and conduct different health screenings including cholesterol levels and blood pressure readings, cardiac care, skin care, weight control, mental health, fitness and preventative health care.
Corrective Chiropractic and Wellness and Isdale Chiropractic will offer free chiropractic screenings.
Health activities and exercise/fitness demonstrations will be provided by Elevate Fitness, Legacy Martial Arts and TITLE Boxing Club. Numerous vendors will also offer a variety of wellness and health products.
Other attractions of the event include massage therapy and planning for financial wellness.
Door prizes will be given away throughout the fair and a silent auction with more than 100 gifts will also be conducted. Some of the items up for bid include gift certificates from various restaurants, rounds of golf, massages, jewelry, auto safety kits, Mayborn Science Theater family membership, Austin Aquarium membership, gym memberships, Texas Rangers baseball tickets, hotel stay and more. Proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the Risk Management scholarship offered through the CTC Foundation scholarship program.
During the CTC Wellness Fair, the Scott & White Blood Donor Center will conduct a blood drive and free blood-type testing. All donors will receive a free T-shirt. Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are encouraged and can be made online at online at https://bswbloodcenter.org/donorportal/donate-blood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.