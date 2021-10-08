Central Texas College will host a live, virtual information session on its Facebook page from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to assist prospective students considering attending the local community college.
Recent high school graduates, high school seniors, military personnel, parents seeking information about CTC for their children and anyone else thinking of pursuing higher education or career change can receive information on admissions, advising, registration and other relevant information on how to get started at CTC.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and get answers in real time. The information session is free and open to the public online by registering at https://ctc4.me/InfoSessions.
