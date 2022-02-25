FORT HOOD — It was an emotional night for most and a surprising night for some last Saturday at Camp Finlayson at West Fort Hood. Nearly a dozen Cub Scouts from Pack 251 in Copperas Cove made the journey across the bridge to either Boy Scouts, Scouts BSA or another path.
The surprises came when two of the female Cub Scouts decided to join Troop 238, an all-girl Scouts BSA troop based out of the Harker Heights VFW.
One of those Scouts was Josephine Thielbar.
“We were surprised but we’re very proud of what she’s done,” Josephine’s father, Jacob, said after the ceremony. “And like we were saying, she’s a very mature and confident and courageous young gal that just makes us proud every day.”
As did many parents, Thielbar showed emotions when speaking to his daughter before she crossed over the bridge.
The two changes of heart were also a surprise for John-Michael Gillaspy, the Scoutmaster of Troop 238.
“It’s exciting because the girls have been in — as a part of BSA — for such a short time that this is really the first year in this district that we’re getting a significant amount of crossovers,” Gillaspy said after the ceremony.
Troop 238 was established just over a year ago and with the two new crossovers has 10 Scouts. The troop held a recruiting event at the Harker Heights VFW on Wednesday.
“It’s just a different program in terms of Scouting and here, they get leadership and life skills, just in an outdoor capacity,” Gillaspy said. “They’re getting something that the boys have gotten for the last hundred years that they haven’t had access to.”
Being part of Scouts BSA, girls now have the opportunity to obtain the rank of Eagle, the highest rank a Scout can obtain.
Also getting additional Scouts were Troops 258 and 224 of Copperas Cove.
Jay Lewis, Scoutmaster of Troop 258, said his troop gained one Scout.
“Growth of one in the troop is always good,” Lewis said.
Earlier, Lewis explained the significance of the crossover ceremony.
“This really signifies the last time that these young Scouts are really in the setting where it’s all adult-led, and it’s their big ceremony,” Lewis said. “It’s no longer adult-led. It’s on that Scout to figure out how they’re going to do it.”
Lewis, Gillaspy and Hayze Novy, Scoutmaster of Troop 224, each told everyone present at the ceremony that their troops are all Scout-led.
“It really prepares them for figuring out those challenges as they get out of school and move on and figure out what they’re going to do in life,” Lewis said. “Because in Scouting, they get to pick their own adventure, like what path are they going to take. And it gets them ready for figuring out what those big steps are.”
Novy said he has seen firsthand why it is important for a Scout to be able to cross over from Cub Scouts.
“I’ve known a few that weren’t able to actually get their arrow and it really bugged them for a long time,” Novy said, referring to the portion of the ceremony where parents give each Scout the Arrow of Light, the highest achievement of Cub Scouting.
Novy’s troop received the largest number of crossovers from the ceremony last Saturday.
“It’s nice to see the next crop coming out — for lack of a better way to put it,” Novy said. “With everything that has changed in the BSA, we get less and less every couple of years, and it’s nice to see a larger group come through it.”
Novy said that Scouting gives Scouts the opportunity to learn lifelong skills and knowledge. He joked that there are some things he has learned from his 30 cumulative years in Scouting that he would not be able to teach his Scouts now but said the knowledge gained is irreplaceable.
