Music, smiles, and good fun made for a great night as fathers and daughters came together to celebrate during the fifth annual Daddy Daughter Dance, which was held last Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
The event has been held for five years, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s dance was canceled. This year’s event was done in safe manner with masks.
The highlight of the night was the daddy-daughter dance off where all of the daughters were one side of the room, the dads were on the other, and each side took turns showing off their dance moves.
One of the daddy-daughter couples who participated in the dance off was Tim and Allison Landers.
“We got that in the bag," Tim said when referring to the daddy daughter dance off.
They came to the Daddy Daughter Dance because they were tired of being at home, and wanted to do something fun together. They were disappointed that last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Allison, who is a third grader at Clements/Parsons Elementary School in Copperas Cove, said she had a lot of fun.
Roger Reyes and his daughter, Isabell McGinnis, attended the Daddy Daughter Dance for the first time this year. Isabell is in the sixth grade and attends Lampasas Middle School.
“My best friend told me about this event,” she said. “I would like to be a part of a dance team when I get into high school.”
The dance was hosted by the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation.
“We are glad to get the kids back and the community together with their dads and enjoy a nice dance,” said Caycee Hauck, parks and rec superintendent.
Alecia Gaines is a senior at Copperas Cove High School and has been an active member of the Copperas Cove Youth Advisory Council for three years.
The Youth Advisory Council helped with the dance.
“The best part about being a part of the council are all of the projects that we get to do for the community, it is a very good experience,” Gaines said.
Kacy Carter is a senior at Copperas Cove High and has also been a member of the Cove Youth Advisory Council for two years.
“I wanted to give back to the community and that is why I wanted to get involved with the youth council,” Carter said. “I credit being on the council for giving me confidence and being more outspoken. We like to set up the events and we help with cleaning up Copperas Cove.”
Several local businesses provided the refreshments, music, and photography during the event.
The money that is raised goes to Youth Advisory Council of Copperas Cove, and it helps them put on this event next year as well as events throughout the year.
