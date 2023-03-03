Daddy daughter dance 1.jpg

Kevan Harris Dances with his daughter Nola during the fifth annual Copperas Cove Daddy/ Daughter Dance. The event was held Saturday March 5th at the Copperas Cove Civic Center

 David J. Hardin | Herald

The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Deapartment and the Youth Advisory Council are hosting the annual Daddy Daughter Dance from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.

The event is a fundraiser for the Youth Advisory Council and all proceeds will support their future projects and events.

