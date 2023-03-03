The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Deapartment and the Youth Advisory Council are hosting the annual Daddy Daughter Dance from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
The event is a fundraiser for the Youth Advisory Council and all proceeds will support their future projects and events.
The Daddy Daughter Dance is an opportunity for all ages to share an evening of music, dancing, photos, raffle prizes, games, sweet treats, and making memories.
Semi-formal attire is suggested, but not required.
Tickets may be purchased at the Parks and Recreation office located inside the Civic Center for $20 per couple, $5 per additional daughter and $10 per additional dad. Cash, check or credit/debit card are accepted for advance tickets.
Tickets purchased at the event will be $25 per couple, $5 per additional daughter, and $10 per additional dad. Only cash will be accepted for day-of ticket purchases.
Anyone with questions can contact Parks and Recreation at 254-542-2719.
