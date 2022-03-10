Dads and their daughters ventured out to the Copperas Cove Civic Center last Saturday, where they had an opportunity to connect with each other through dancing.
The annual Daddy/Daughter Dance, which has been held for the past five years, is a chance for dads and daughters to show each other how important they are to one another.
Area resident Paul Williams brought his three daughters to the daddy/daughter dance to do just that.
“I think that it is a good time to connect with them and show them that they are special to me,” he said.
Another father who came to the dance with a 4-year-old daughter is Kevan Harris, a soon to be retired member of the military.
“About a week ago my wife sent me a text and it said, you know that you have a hot date coming up: The Daddy/Daughter Dance. And I said of course,” he said. “I am retiring from the military this year and so it will be great to come to more of these events with my kids.”
The evening would not have been complete without the daddy/daughter dance-off.
During the dance-off, daughters lined up on one side of the stage and dads on the other. The DJ played a song and the dads showed off their dance moves. Then, another song played and the daughters showed the dads what they had. Both sides were really great according to the audience’s cheers, but when asked by the crowd which side won, they responded with resounding yes for the dads.
One dad showing off his moves was Tim Landers, who has attended the event all five years with his daughter Allison.
“I am having a great time, and the best part is dancing with my dad,” Allison said.
The dance is an event that is put on by the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department and the Cove Youth Advisory Council.
Olivia Martin is a Senior at Copperas Cove High School and she has also served on the Copperas Cove Youth Advisory Council (YAC) for three years.
“This is my favorite event that the Youth Advisory Council helps promote and put on each year because it is always a good turn out, and it is good to see dads and daughters connecting,” Martin said.
The YAC is an advisory body that addresses youth community issues and helps to develop, and promote activities and programs designed for the youth of Copperas Cove through the city and Copperas Cove ISD.
