Copperas Cove City Councilman Dan Yancey has stated he intends to run for mayor of Copperas Cove in the upcoming November 2 general election, following Mayor Bradi Diaz’s decision not to run for re-election.
“Mayor Diaz has done a fantastic job working with City Council and City Staff while advancing causes for the City of Copperas Cove. She was instrumental in the selection of Ryan Haverlah as our City Manager in July of 2019 and oversaw the orderly transition of outsourced Utility Administration to an in-house full-service department,” Yancey said in a statement via email Wednesday.
“Mrs. Diaz had many ‘once in a lifetime’ challenges during her tenure: a tornado causing significant damages in parts of Copperas Cove in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21 and Winter Storm Uri in 2021. All of these challenges required an enormous amount of her personal time spent working with City Staff to coordinate proper policies and procedures on the local, county, state and national levels.
“Mayor Diaz did everything without recognition but solely because that is what Copperas Cove needed and she was there to support the needs of the community. Working with Mayor Diaz as Mayor Pro-Tem during her time in office has been an absolute honor for me.”
Yancey was elected to the City Council in 2015 and has been mayor pro tem for four of his six years in office. For five months from late December 2018 upon the passing of Mayor Frank Seffrood, until Diaz took the oath of office as the new mayor in a special election on May 7, 2019, Yancey handled the duties of Mayor as the Mayor Pro-Tem.
“I feel my experience on the City Council, being Mayor Pro-Tem for the last four years and as Mayor Pro-Tem serving our city for several months after Mayor Seffrood’s passing, will helpme to continue working for the citizens of Copperas Cove to make our city a great place call ‘home,’” Yancey said. “Thank you for your support.”
Yancey is a senior vice president of commercial lending and portfolio management for 1st National Bank Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.