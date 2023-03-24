Fourteen expectant mothers joined Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Women’s Health Center staff for the first Centering Pregnancy session since 2019 at the hospital March 22.

Designed by the Centering Healthcare Institute, a nonprofit organization that provides more effective prenatal care training to hospitals such as Darnall, Centering Pregnancy is group prenatal care bringing women out of examination rooms and into a more comfortable group setting.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.