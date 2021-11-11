Copperas Cove ISD Board Trustee Ann Davis describes herself as a lifelong learner.
“My ultimate goal in life is to continue to better myself for my children and for future generations,” Davis said. “The best way to do that is to embrace lifelong learning. How can I be effective at advocating education and advancement without the pursuit of it myself?”
Davis is one of 36 participants selected from across Texas to be part of the elite Texas Association of School Boards’ Leadership Program. Criteria for selection include demonstrated leadership in the member’s local district and community and representation of the diversity of school districts throughout the state.
“I demonstrated the requirements by answering six integral questions on the application and living out my goals for serving through fulfillment of leadership duties during my tenure on the board,” Davis said. “I applied because I wanted to represent our district, gain lasting relationships with my cohorts, learn perspectives other than my own, true understanding of our roles as trustees, and gain valuable insight of the full extent of our abilities from a higher echelon viewpoint.”
Davis attended her first three-day session that kicked off the yearlong education leadership program for Leadership TASB Class of 2022. Participants who complete all required elements of the study will graduate next year by earning Master Trustee status, the highest designation recognized by TASB.
“Each session, we dive into exposure for a variety of issues, differences in people and culture, statewide activities, and participate in sight visits to learn about other districts as well as the state legislature,” Davis said. “I honestly learned so much and took an in-depth look at my beliefs and values as opposed to others. The greatest benefit of this program is learning how to apply new perspectives to getting engagement with and contributing to the different people and cultures in our district. Our course load is definitely a lot of work and includes homework that creates change and personal growth.”
Davis was elected to the Copperas Cove ISD school board in 2018. She has bachelor’s degrees in political science and psychology as well as a master’s degree in public health.
Davis works as a corporate wellness consultant. She recently retired after 20 years of military service in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Reserves. Davis is a member of Grace Christian Center where she serves as a worship leader and youth teacher. She has two children enrolled in Copperas Cove ISD.
