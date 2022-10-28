With practice officially underway, the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs boys’ basketball team is ready to hit the floor and get the season started.
“We’re super excited,” said head coach Travis Boyce. “I’ve got a group I’ve been waiting for a couple of years. Now, they’re a little bit older, a little more experienced — I got a couple of seniors and a couple of juniors that have been playing varsity for a couple of years now.
“Having that added experience is definitely a plus.”
Some of the returning starters Boyce said he is looking forward to coming back are Henry Sanchez, Bryce Smith and Jordan Payne.
Sanchez, a senior, is a three-year letterman who is being sought after by some college programs, according to Boyce. Smith, a junior, is also a three-year letterman. Payne is a sophomore who garnered a large share of minutes last year.
“Those three have been our leaders this offseason, and they’ve really been getting the guys going, and they’ve been a big part of me being a little bit excited about the upcoming season for sure.”
The veteran experience is a welcome sight to Boyce.
“I think the last three years, we’ve had a freshman starting or getting major minutes on varsity,” Boyce said. “So those three freshmen are now senior, junior, sophomore.
Along with the three aforementioned players, Boyce said the roster should consist of a handful of other juniors and seniors.
Rounding out the roster are players coming from the football team, including: Mike Uini, Trishstin Glass and Josh Butler.
Though the Dawgs do not play them as district rivals anymore, Copperas Cove will play Ellison, Killeen and Shoemaker as well as the brand-new Chaparral Bobcats.
Boyce said there is a reason the former district rivals are back on the schedule.
“We’re pretty much playing our old district to a certain extent,” Boyce said. “We have the Killeen schools on the schedule. We have Round Rock, which are out there in that Austin area. I think they give us a good feel for how your (Pflugerville) Weiss teams are. The Killeen schools are very similar to Hutto as far as dynamics and the type of athletes you’re going to play against when you play against Hutto.”
In preparation for district play, the Dawgs are scheduled to play in a few tournaments, including the Arlington Martin Tournament from Nov. 21-23, the Marble Falls Tournament from Dec. 1-3 and the Waco Classic from Dec. 29-30.
“Between those tournaments and those (pre-district) games, I think we have a fair amount of talented teams that will kind of help gauge where we sit with the teams we play in district.
The Dawgs look to improve after going 4-10 in district play a year ago.
Copperas Cove has a few games on the road to start the season. The first home game for the Dawgs is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. against Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.