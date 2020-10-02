The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs football team is preparing to take to the road for a bout with the Georgetown Eagles at 7 p.m. this evening.
Coach Jason Hammett, looking for his first win at the helm, said this week in practice, his team has focused on “responding.”
“Offensively, we shot ourselves in the foot with procedure penalties that are unacceptable,” Hammett said Thursday of the first game of the season.
Copperas Cove was flagged multiple times for delay of game and false start penalties in the 34-7 loss to Waxahachie.
“Anything that happens before the snap or after the whistle is unacceptable in terms of penalties,” Hammett said.
Correcting those penalties, along with practicing better and getting better every day, have been the focus of practice this week, Hammett said.
“I think they’ve done that,” he said of getting better every day. “They’ve responded to what we’ve asked for, and there will probably be some changes in terms of personnel, but for the most part, those kids have responded.”
The Bulldawgs are looking for a win against a Georgetown team that found itself against the ropes in the third quarter at Belton last Friday. Down by 20, the Eagles stormed back with 29 unanswered points to win 36-27.
“They’re a well-coached team,” Hammett said of Georgetown.
Those looking for coverage of the game can listen online to Bulldawg Radio. Fans wanting to watch the game can go to www.shnsports.com/football and click on the Georgetown Eagles. It will open a link in a new tab of YouTube, and the game will be streamed there.
Looking past the Georgetown game, Hammett said the game against Red Oak, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 9, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns on the Red Oak squad.
“As of right now, the Red Oak game is 100% not going to happen,” Hammett said.
Hammett said he will attempt to look for an opponent to play that week, but it will be difficult. If the Bulldawgs are unable to find an opponent, their next game will be Oct. 16 against the Temple Wildcats at Bulldawg Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.