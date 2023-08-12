Copperas Cove Bulldawg football players are “locked in” as they continue preparations for the upcoming season. Seen with shirts that read “#LOCKIN,” coach Tony Johnson said he has seen a lot from his players so far throughout practice, which began Monday.
This year is Johnson’s second season, and preparation has been smooth so far.
“I will say this; we had a great weightlifting offseason,” he said Tuesday. “I didn’t have my strength coach that first offseason until summer. But (this year) we had a full offseason, a full strength offseason, we had a great spring, and I tell people all the time, I like our 22. I like our 22 starters — both sides of the ball.”
Copperas Cove is looking to rebuild a winning tradition and erase a four-year playoff drought.
Senior linebacker Joe Carpenter, who is likely to be a starter, said he and his teammates feel like they have something to prove.
“The last few years — we’re tired of talking about it — but we have a lot of stuff in our necks,” Carpenter said Tuesday. “We’re not happy about our (past) performance, and a lot’s been changed since these past few years. We’re excited to get back out and show people what we’ve become and what we will become.”
Last year, the Bulldawgs notched two blowout wins, matching the win total from the previous two years combined, but for Johnson, who has rebuilt programs in the past, said it is a step in the right direction, but not where they want to be.
Johnson and his coaching staff have been working to get the team to play for all 48 minutes of a game.
“There were three or four other games where we were in them for a half,” Johnson said Tuesday. “We never really — other than those two wins — played, in my opinion, a complete four quarters.”
To overcome this, Johnson said his staff has been thoroughly drilling technique.
Carpenter said he and his teammates have been receptive to the instruction from the defensive coaches.
“I feel like we’ve done an amazing job as an entire defensive unit getting everything down to a ‘T’ and just learning from the basics — perfect technique for the basics,” Carpenter said.
Also looked at as a leader on the offensive side of the ball, Mike Uini said he feels that the team has gotten better over the offseason.
“Being more mature and just giving in (and) buying in to the coaches and the process,” Uini said of what he feels “better” looks like.
Uini, a top recruit, committed to play his college football at the University of Georgia.
The expectation this year is simple: have a winning season and make the playoffs. Copperas Cove has done neither since 2018.
To help put the team in that position, Carpenter said he and the defense have agreed to get together as a unit and socialize and bond with one another while watching the NFL’s Thursday Night Football.
Uini said from an offensive standpoint, players can continue to buy in and believe in themselves.
The Bulldawgs are set to hold an intersquad scrimmage at Bulldawg Stadium on Saturday. It should start around 10 a.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring a bar of soap to donate.
Copperas Cove opens its season on the road Aug. 25 in Georgetown. Its first game at Bulldawg Stadium is set for Sept. 8.
Varsity Football Schedule
Aug. 17 — vs. Vista Ridge (scrimmage)
Sept. 1 — @ Georgetown East View
Sept. 14 — @ Waco University
Oct. 6 — vs. Pflugerville Weiss
Oct. 26 — @ Harker Heights
