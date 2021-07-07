As the filing period for a spot on the Nov. 2 ballot in Copperas Cove draws nigh, one thing will be certain: The city of Copperas Cove will have a new mayor when election results are sorted.
Mayor Bradi Diaz released a statement to local media Wednesday that stated she would not seek re-election.
Her statement is below in its entirety:
“With the filing date for the next Copperas Cove City Council election quickly approaching, I feel it is important to let the residents of Copperas Cove know I will not be seeking re-election this November.
“It has been an exciting, challenging, rewarding, and productive 26 months in office, as well as at times being very emotional and exhausting. I am so very thankful for having had the opportunity to serve as your Mayor during these unprecedented times.
“I cherish all the love and support I have received and can even appreciate the constructive criticism along the way.
“I feel sincere gratitude to all of the City staff for their dedicated service and tireless efforts in serving the needs of our community. I hope I was able to personally thank each of you at least once, Thank You.
“I also wish the City Councilmembers continued success moving forward and am grateful for the opportunity to serve with such a great Team.
“I will remain active in our great community and hope to continue to be a positive voice for our City’s future progress and growth.
Thank you, and may God Bless you all and continue to show favor upon our great City of Copperas Cove!”
Diaz was elected for a second tenure as mayor on April 27, 2019, in a special election following the death of former Mayor Frank Seffrood in December 2018.
Diaz also served as mayor previously from 2004 to 2007.
Applications for a place on the Nov. 2 ballot may only be filed from July 17 through Aug. 16 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Along with the mayoral position, other city council seats in the election are Place 1 and Place 2.
Since July 17 is a Saturday, those wishing to submit their application immediately can do so via fax to 254-542-8927 or via email to lwilson@copperascovetx.gov.
Candidate packets are still being prepared and not yet available; once finalized packets will be available on the City website and in the City Secretary’s Office.
Election information may be obtained by visiting the City Secretary’s page of the City website at: http://www.copperascovetx.gov/city_secretary/election_information/
Questions may be directed to City Secretary Lisa Wilson at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
The physical and mailing address for filing an application is:
Copperas Cove City Hall
Attn: Lisa Wilson
914 S. Main Street, Suite D
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
