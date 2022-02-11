A Georgetown veterinarian is providing his services to vaccinate area pets for a discounted price.
Dr. John Tarlton, and his staff, of Austin Avenue Animal Hospital of Georgetown, will be in Copperas Cove from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave.
Pets must be on a leash.
The costs of the vaccinations, according to the release, are:
- Yearly vaccinations for cats and dogs: $20
- Rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs: $5
- DHLP/parvo/coronavirus shots for dogs: $15
- Bordetella (kennel cough) shots: $10
- Feline Leukemia/PRCC vaccinations: $15
Flea and heartworm prevention medicine will also be sold, and pet chipping will also be offered.
For more information about the event, go to the event page on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3HBj697.
