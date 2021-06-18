A Georgetown veterinarian is providing his services to vaccinate area pets for a discounted price.
John Tarlton, and his staff, of Austin Avenue Animal Hospital of Georgetown, will be in Copperas Cove from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday under the pavilion at Ogletree Gap Park, 1878 Post Office Road, according to a release on the Central Texas Pet Clinics Facebook page.
Pets must be on a leash.
The costs of the vaccinations, according to the release, are:
- Yearly vaccinations for cats and dogs: $20
- Rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs: $5
- DHLP/parvo/corona shots for dogs: $15
- Bordetella (kennel cough) shots: $10
- Feline Leukemia/PRCC vaccinations: $15
Flea and heartworm prevention medicine will also be sold, and pet chipping will also be offered.
For those with more than three pets that need to be vaccinated, it is recommended to pre-register at https://bit.ly/3w5g738 and arrive by 3 p.m.
All others should begin arriving around 4:30 p.m.
Once those who have pre-registered with three or more pets have gotten their pets vaccinated, the clinic will begin for the rest.
Contact Karina Scott with Central Texas Pet Clinics on Facebook if you have to register three or more pets and cannot be there by 3 p.m.
At an identical vaccine clinic in June 2020, there were 347 vehicles with varying numbers of pets being vaccinated.
