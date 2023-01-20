The long-awaited Raising Cane’s Dog Park is officially open to the public. Dozens of people from the community joined Raising Cane’s officials in celebrating the grand-opening of the park that began being constructed in August.
A little over a year after it was revealed that the chicken finger restaurant was the anonymous sponsor of the dog park, four-legged furry friends roamed free in the enclosed areas.
The dynamic between the restaurant and the city goes beyond a sponsorship, however, explained LeeAnn Ray, area leader of marketing for Central Texas.
“I don’t love the word sponsorhip,” Ray said. “Because broken down, it simply means an exchange of money for an asset.
“What we’ve built here is so much more. It is a long-lasting partnership between Raising Cane’s and the city of Copperas Cove.”
Pet welfare is a chief concern for leaders of Raising Cane’s, which was named after founder Todd Graves’ yellow laborador when the restaurant opened in the mid 1990s in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
“We always look at a place to fill the void — fill the gap — outside of traditional partnerships that exist, and supporting pets is a big thing for us. They are our kids in many ways; they bring joy to our hearts,” said Tommy Van Wolfe, divisional leader of restaurants. “Our hope with this dog park is it brings joy to this community that we love so dearly.”
Spearheaded by Emily Kimball, one of the titleholders for the former Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program, the plan gained traction as she and program director Wendy Sledd sought partnership from Raising Cane’s.
Between the program and the Youth Advisory Council, a total of $14,100 was raised for the park. Raising Cane’s donated $50,000.
Kimball attended the grand opening of the dog park Wednesday.
“This dog park means so much to me,” Kimball said. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was very, very young. I started planning it when I was about 10 years old, and this happening right now, it just feels amazing just knowing that I was a part of something incredible.”
Ray commended Kimball for her unrelenting vision and told those in the crowd that it is an example of what happens when one puts his/her vision out there.
Running for a title with the Five Hills Scholarship Program, Kimball needed a platform that she would work towards during her reign. Overall, pet welfare was also important to her.
“The humane treatment of animals has always been very important to me just because I’ve seen a lot of things that sometimes happen to pets who aren’t in the right situations,” she said.
Specific to the dog park, Kimball added: “I think that animals having a place where they can socialize with other animals and run around and have open space is important. Not all animals have that in their environment, so a dog park is important.”
During her reign, Kimball also raised money for the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter.
The dog park, inside the Copperas Cove City Park at 1206 W. Avenue B, will follow the park’s public hours of 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
