Dog park

This rendering provided to the Herald shows how the Raising Cane's Dog Park is likely to look. It will feature a communal entrance, with separate small dog and large dog areas.

 Courtesy Photo

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and the city of Copperas Cove are partnering for a dog park in the city park. The restaurant announced it will break ground on its ninth overall dog park, and first in the state of Texas, on Monday at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.

The ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

