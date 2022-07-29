Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and the city of Copperas Cove are partnering for a dog park in the city park. The restaurant announced it will break ground on its ninth overall dog park, and first in the state of Texas, on Monday at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.
The ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.
Raising Cane’s partnered with the city of Copperas Cove to sponsor the dog park.
Representatives of the fast-food chicken finger restaurant will join Mayor Dan Yancey along with other members of the Copperas Cove City Council and city staff members, Raising Cane’s officials said in a news release.
The dog park is expected to be open by the end of the year, according to the release.
Raising Cane’s opened its first dog park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and sponsors a total of eight in its “home state” of Louisiana.
“The Copperas Cove Community had expressed interest in creating their very own dog park for years,” said Mario Zavala, a spokesman for the company. “We were approached with this partnership opportunity after we celebrated 5 years of proudly serving the Copperas Cove Community and we see it as a perfect way to give back and share our ONE LOVE with residents and our four legged friends.”
As part of the sponsorship agreement, Raising Cane’s will provide $50,000 for the construction of the park. In return, among other things, Raising Cane’s secures naming rights for 10 years as well as its logo emblazoned on signs for the dog park. Also as part of the sponsorship, the city will order “wayfinder” signs that will direct traffic to the dog park.
Titleholders of the Copperas Cove Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program, which is no longer active, helped secure the sponsorship from Raising Cane’s in 2018.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful and the Youth Advisory Council also helped raise a total of $14,100 for the construction of the dog park after beginning fundraising in 2019 and 2020, respectively, the city announced during the Dec. 7, 2021, council meeting.
