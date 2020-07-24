FORT HOOD — Who doesn’t love pizza? But making the Italian favorite can be a little harder than it looks. For the sixth consecutive year, Domino’s Pizza held a private party at its Fort Hood location for the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty who got hands-on experience in making their own pizza pies.
Junior Miss Five Hills Kadence Coombs listened intently as Domino’s District Manager Robert Bouvier explained the steps in creating one of the restaurant’s popular pizzas.
“He showed me how sticky the dough was and how they put cornmeal on it to flatten it. I had fun making a face on my pizza and watching it go through the oven. But my favorite part was eating it,” Coombs said.
Even the older royalty including Young Miss Five Hills Elise Fuselier was surprised by how the process worked.
“Being part of the Domino’s pizza party was a very fun learning experience,” the 14-year-old said. “I learned that making pizza, as simple as it sounds, takes a lot of time and effort.”
It was the process of making her own masterpiece that Preteen Miss Five Hills Romella Spitzer enjoyed the most.
“I loved making my own pizza and putting what I loves to eat on my pizzas,” Spitzer said. “It was cool how they made the dough into a big circle. My favorite part was watching the pizzas turn golden brown and the smells come from the big ovens.”
Bouvier says Domino’s and the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty have built an amazing relationship over the years.
“We always enjoy supporting this great organization and the volunteer work the titleholders do for their community,” Bouvier said. “Thankfully, while still being safe during the current COVID-19 crisis, we were able to help with treating the Royals to something special.”
Miss Five Hills Jazmine Hendricks said it was apparent the Domino’s employees were happy to host the titleholders.
“It was even more apparent they care about what they do as they enthusiastically showed us around and shared their love for making pizza,” Hendricks said.
Junior Mister Five Hills Trace Hensley, Little Mister Five Hills Jordan Hendrix and Miniature Miss Five Hills Joslynn Coombs both agreed that they learned to make delicious pizzas.
“I had black olives and mushrooms and meat on it and it was so super yummy,” Joslynn Coombs said.
“I had lots of fun making my pizza and it tasted good,” Hendrix said.
“I learned how to wash my hands and put on pepperoni and cheese,” Hensley said. “It tasted better than my mom’s pizza.”
Dominio’s Regional Director Chris Herd said MAC Pizza has been involved with the City of Copperas Cove for two decades.
“We love our community and will continue to support our local partners,” Herd said.
