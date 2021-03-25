Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB) will host a Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off event on April 10 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. All interested volunteers are invited to meet at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B, for check-in and area assignments. Necessary supplies will be provided to all participants.
A free barbecue lunch will be provided from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Trophies will be awarded for largest group or organization, youngest participant and most unusual item found. Door prizes will also be available. For more information about pre-registration, see the attached flyer.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, all attendees are encouraged to socially distance and wear face coverings as they feel necessary while outdoors.
Questions may be directed to Roxanne Flores-Achmad, KCCB Executive Director, at rflores-achmad@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221, extension 6704.
