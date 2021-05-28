Just over 50 people braved the rain last Saturday to help plant trees and plants in front of the Copperas Cove Police Department.
The event was in conjunction with National Arbor Day and was hosted by the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission. The event had originally been scheduled for May 1, but it had to be postponed due to rain.
Roxanne Flores-Achmad, the director of KCCB said the event could not be postponed again, and if no volunteers showed up, she and staff were ready to plant them by themselves.
Despite the rain, she said it went well.
“We did speed planting where we planted everything rather quickly because it was raining,” she said.
In November, volunteers also planted trees and bushes in front of the police department in conjunction with Texas Arbor Day.
KCCB selected the Copperas Cove Police Department to be the beneficiary of the new trees because landscaping funds had to be scrapped when the building was being designed.
“We were told about the problem through a mutual contact, so we approached them and said, ‘Hey, we heard you may need some landscaping,’” Flores-Achmad said. “And then that’s when they said, ‘Yeah, this is the story.’”
The planting was done in phases for a variety of reasons, including to give the residents of the city an opportunity to help out as well as to keep costs down.
“We plan to go out there and do some more,” Flores-Achmad said. “We didn’t get as many trees out there because there is a tree shortage.
Among the trees planted were Bradford pear trees, Texas sage and salvia plants.
Lt. Kevin Miller, a patrol lieutenant and spokesman for the department, said the free landscaping is a blessing to the department.
“It’s a great feeling to have the community want to beautify the community and the police department at the same time,” Miller said. “At our police department, we’re always thinking we want to stay involved in the community and be partners in the community, and when the community comes out and helps support this cause, we’re working together as a community to make it a better place.”
Between the two events, Miller said a total of around 50 trees and bushes have been planted.
Among the ones previously planted in November, some had to be replaced last Saturday.
“This time we replanted some of those bushes because they died because of the freeze,” Miller said.
Two pear trees were planted in the back of the building to help eventually provide shade and a place to rest for the officers, although Miller said it may take a few years for them to get to that point.
“Right now, the back of our police department is grass and the back of a building, so it will help to make it more aesthetically pleasing,” Miller said.
