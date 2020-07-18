Dozens of people descended upon central Copperas Cove on Saturday as three food trucks rolled in to deliver their unique blend of flavors.
The crowds gradually increased during the first hour of operation for the food trucks.
Setting up shop in the vacant lot on South Second Street were Mama Lama Food Kitchen, Sticky Fingas BBQ and The Reef Food Truck.
Copperas Cove residents Elizabeth Matheny and Jacob Matheny brought their 2-year-old son Thomas to purchase food.
The Mathenys graduated from Copperas Cove High School and both spent time in California while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.
They said they used to frequent food trucks in California, and they would like to see the “food truck vibe” continue to grow in the area.
“There’s one in Killeen as well,” Elizabeth Matheny said, referring to the Killeen Food Park. “But we like this one, because it’s closer.”
Jacob Matheny said they like the concept of food trucks.
“It’s a bunch of small businesses that just go around, and they have their own unique taste on stuff,” he said.
Purchasing food from Sticky Fingas were Copperas Cove couple Kenneth Jackson and Carolyn Jackson.
Coming to the food trucks was not their first choice that day. Carolyn Jackson said they were originally on their way to eat at Schlotzky’s until they found out Sticky Fingas BBQ was going to be out there.
“It’s just good to see African-American vendors out here participating,” Kenneth Jackson said.
He said he feels it is important to support businesses owned by fellow African-Americans.
“It’s all about patronizing our brothers and sisters that have small businesses,” he said.
