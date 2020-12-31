The coronavirus pandemic did not stop area residents from bringing their family to see some of the holiday’s newest flicks, such as “Wonder Woman 1984,” starring Gal Gadot, and “Monster Hunter,” starring Milla Jovovich.
One of those watching the new Wonder Woman movie was Copperas Cove resident Nyandoro Niles.
“(I am a) DC (Comics) fan,” Niles said of why he chose to see the movie with his girlfriend. “Wonder Woman looks great — empowered — a lot of action, a lot of greatness.”
Also watching “Wonder Woman 1984” was Irvin Orlandi and his wife and three children.
“It’s good for the kids,” Orlandi said. “You know, they’ve been stuck in the house, but it’s good to get them out and watch a movie. Normal. It’s kind of like a normal life.”
Orlandi said coming to the movie theater on the day after Christmas is not necessarily a tradition for he and his family.
“It’s just ‘Wonder Woman’ came out, and we decided to watch it on the biggest screen,” he said.
Kempner resident Brandon Miller came to the theater to see “Monster Hunter” with his 15- and 17-year-old sons.
“It’s just something I like to do, because you don’t get to do it all the time,” Miller said. “They’re on break right now, and that gives me a chance to bond with my kids over something besides just sitting at home. Especially with the pandemic and everything right now, it’s nice to be able to get out and have a little bit of normalcy.”
Miller said he has gone to a movie theater to watch a movie around Christmas before.
“We did it last year,” he said. “I don’t remember what we saw, but we did it last year.”
Ax Throwing
On the south side of the theater, the unmistakable thud of ax hitting wood could be heard. Three lanes of one of the theater’s newer attractions, ax throwing, were active Saturday.
On one lane was Copperas Cove resident Kenneth Balding and his girlfriend Marina Grimal.
“I drive by it every once in a while, and I saw it, and it looked fun, and I thought it would be something fun for us to do,” Balding said Saturday.
Balding said his roommate recommended ax throwing.
“He’s thrown axes before, and he said it was fun,” Balding said. “So, we thought ‘Why not give it a try?’”
Grimal, who is originally from Spain and currently resides in Alabama, said it took her a few throws to get used to it.
“I was very scared at first, not going to lie,” Grimal said. “You have to take like three throws and everything is fine.”
Grimal said the ax throwing provided a bit of an outlet for her and Balding.
“I mean, it is good to get out of the house every now and then — do something different,” Grimal said. “Ax throwing is fairly new, too.”
Cinergy Cinemas in Copperas Cove, 402 Constitution Drive, is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and, along with movies and ax throwing, features an arcade room and a full-service bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.