More than 60 Copperas Cove-area residents gathered on May 6 in the Copperas Cove Public Library to participate in the National Day of Prayer.
Among those in attendance were members of the Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant, members of the Copperas Cove Independent School District and members of the city staff and city council.
Seven local pastors and ministry leaders prayed for various areas, including the community, the church, the schools and the government.
Copperas Cove resident Norm Mitchell has headed up the city’s national prayer event for the past several years.
This year’s national theme was to ask God to pour out his love, life and liberty.
“Everybody needs a lot more love in our life,” Mitchell said of the significance of this year’s theme. “I think that this year, people in general have a greater appreciation for life after coming through last year.”
He also noted that from his perspective, people’s liberties are under attack.
Brent Sanders, pastor of NorthPointe Church and president of the Copperas Cove Ministerial Alliance, explained the importance of the national prayer meeting, specific to Copperas Cove.
“The Bible says where two or three are gathered in his name, he’ll be in the midst of them,” said Sanders, who has been in ministry for 18 years. “And when you can get a community of people together, praying in the name of Jesus, he is in the midst. There’s always power in prayer.”
The Copperas Cove Ministerial Alliance is a group of churches and ministries that come together to evangelize and reach the community in the name of Jesus Christ.
Copperas Cove resident Sara Gray came to the prayer event with her son, Little Mister Five Hills Swayze Gray.
Gray said it was the first time she had attended or participated in the event.
She said she and her son were invited since they are part of the Copperas Cove Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant.
“We want to pray for our community and just to be involved with that,” Gray said.
She also mentioned that she feels like prayer events like this are more significant this year.
“I think that right now, our nation could really benefit from the power of prayer,” Gray said. “So I think that it’s extremely important that we come together and pray for our nation.”
National Day of Prayer as it is known today started in 1952 under President Harry Truman. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan amended the law to recognize the day on the first Thursday of May.
Thirty-six of the 46 presidents have recognized or called for national prayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.